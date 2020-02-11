Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Holmes Pushes To Have her Fraud Case Dropped

Holmes Pushes To Have her Fraud Case Dropped

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:29s - Published < > Embed
Holmes Pushes To Have her Fraud Case Dropped

Holmes Pushes To Have her Fraud Case Dropped

Elizabeth Holmes&apos; lawyers have asked a federal judge to throw out the US government&apos;s case against her.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Elizabeth Holmes Pushes For Dismissal Of Charges In Theranos Trial [Video]Elizabeth Holmes Pushes For Dismissal Of Charges In Theranos Trial

Len Ramirez reports on defense team arguing to dismiss charges in Theranos fraud case (2-10-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:24Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.