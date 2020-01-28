Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > DOJ Sues New Jersey And A Washington County Over Sanctuary Laws

DOJ Sues New Jersey And A Washington County Over Sanctuary Laws

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:22s - Published < > Embed
DOJ Sues New Jersey And A Washington County Over Sanctuary Laws

DOJ Sues New Jersey And A Washington County Over Sanctuary Laws

Attorney General William Barr announced that his department filed lawsuits against the state of New Jersey and King County, Washington.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. Justice Department files new lawsuits in renewed push to pressure 'sanctuary cities'

The U.S. Justice Department ramped up its fight on Monday against states and municipalities that...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

NancyBonita7

Nancy Bonita 🌊 🇵🇷 RT @renato_mariotti: Despite limited resources, the DOJ is suing New Jersey and Washington state over their "sanctuary" policies. This com… 7 minutes ago

Capt_Padilla

Jim Padilla RT @Mcphie00: Trump Administration Begins War on Sanctuary Cities. https://t.co/2O4Lq9LZ3N 12 minutes ago

CruiseNavyFL

Capt. Mark Esher RT @NBCNightlyNews: The Trump administration is suing the state of New Jersey and the county in Washington state that encompasses Seattle,… 13 minutes ago

LuitjeM

Luitje K. Medema RT @Newsy: "Today is a significant escalation in the federal government's efforts to confront the resistance of 'sanctuary cities.'" — Atto… 23 minutes ago

SJ4TRUMP

SJ🇺🇸⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @LarrySchweikart: https://t.co/G3JwbmMfQF This is wonderful. Now, where the***was this under "Stealth Jeff," who cost us TWO YEARS… 43 minutes ago

Newsy

Newsy "Today is a significant escalation in the federal government's efforts to confront the resistance of 'sanctuary cit… https://t.co/CM96TVRNtX 47 minutes ago

matinay

Matinay Justice RT @highcountrynews: A renewed battle against #SanctuaryCities is heating up as the federal government sues the state of New Jersey and Kin… 48 minutes ago

highcountrynews

High Country News A renewed battle against #SanctuaryCities is heating up as the federal government sues the state of New Jersey and… https://t.co/PTt5dkVQib 49 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

DOJ Sues NJ Over Sanctuary Cities [Video]DOJ Sues NJ Over Sanctuary Cities

The U.S. Department of Justice is suing the state of New Jersey over its so-called sanctuary policies.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:19Published

New Jersey Nonprofit Provides Sanctuary For Forgotten Horses [Video]New Jersey Nonprofit Provides Sanctuary For Forgotten Horses

A New Jersey nonprofit is doing everything it can to rescue neglected and senior horses, animals that are in many cases rescued from a slaughter house or from euthanasia. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:18Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.