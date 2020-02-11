Global  

Storm Ciara hits one of Britain's most iconic seaside resort

Storm Ciara hits one of Britain's most iconic seaside resort

Storm Ciara hits one of Britain's most iconic seaside resort

This dramatic footage shows violent waves crashing to shore as gale force winds batter the coastline at one of Britain&apos;s most iconic seaside resorts.

The video was taken in Blackpool, Lancs, at around 12pm today (Tues).

Giant waves can be seen smashing into the promenade, a popular spot for holidaymakers in the summer, and spilling over on to the flooded walkway.

Eagle-eyed viewers will be able to spot the famous Blackpool Tower in the background and the pier, with its iconic spinning wheel, to the left of the shot.
