South African President Ramaphosa celebrates 30th anniversary of Mandela's release from prison

President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke at the 30th commemoration of the release of anti-apartheid stalwart Nelson Mandela.

Mandela spent 27 years in prison after being imprisoned for opposing the apartheid regime.

Ramaphosa recalls the time he stood alongside Mandela on 11 February 1990 and held the microphone when Mandela spoke to thousands of people on Cape Town’s Grand parade.

A statue of Mandela now stands on the spot where he spoke for the first time on the balcony of the City Hall.