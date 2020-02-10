Feds Release Phony Resume For Lori Loughlin's Daughter Olivia Jade

In their college admissions scandal case against actress Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli, federal prosecutors Monday released a copy of a phony resume for the couple’s daughter, Olivia Jade, which purports to list her fake achievements in the sport of rowing.

