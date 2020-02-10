Global  

Feds Release Phony Resume For Lori Loughlin's Daughter Olivia Jade

Feds Release Phony Resume For Lori Loughlin's Daughter Olivia Jade

Feds Release Phony Resume For Lori Loughlin's Daughter Olivia Jade

In their college admissions scandal case against actress Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli, federal prosecutors Monday released a copy of a phony resume for the couple’s daughter, Olivia Jade, which purports to list her fake achievements in the sport of rowing.
