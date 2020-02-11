Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Pennsylvania Launches Online Application For Mail-In Ballots

Pennsylvania Launches Online Application For Mail-In Ballots

Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:33s - Published < > Embed
Pennsylvania Launches Online Application For Mail-In Ballots

Pennsylvania Launches Online Application For Mail-In Ballots

Pennsylvania is launching the website where voters for the first time can request the newly legalized mail-in ballots ahead of the state’s April 28 primary election, officials said Tuesday.

Katie Johnston reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Datasmate

Datasmate This is dangerous. US is not secure. Pennsylvania launches online application for mail-in ballots https://t.co/YYbE5Isc1W 1 day ago

SirWesleyThe1st

Wesley Robinson RT @SenHughesOffice: Pennsylvania Launches Online Application For Mail-In Ballots Find out how it works: https://t.co/laaVtDXwIi @Senato… 1 day ago

RedditPgh

reddit /r/pittsburgh Pennsylvania launches online application for mail-in ballots via /r/pittsburgh https://t.co/iEB8hWugcL 3 days ago

2Thedogpound

THEDOGPOUND(2) RT @maryannminnich1: THIS IS BRAND NEW FOR PA PRIMARY ELECTION ON APRIL 28, 2020 👍👍👍 https://t.co/tsGAxTkhgs 4 days ago

VibrantBurgh

Vibrant Pittsburgh RT @VibrantBurgh: #Pennsylvania is launching the website where voters for the first time can request the newly legalized mail-in ballots ah… 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.