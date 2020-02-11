Pennsylvania Launches Online Application For Mail-In Ballots 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:33s - Published Pennsylvania Launches Online Application For Mail-In Ballots Pennsylvania is launching the website where voters for the first time can request the newly legalized mail-in ballots ahead of the state’s April 28 primary election, officials said Tuesday. Katie Johnston reports. 0

