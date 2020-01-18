Global  

Queen Elizabeth II's grandson Peter Phillips divorcing wife

Queen Elizabeth II's grandson Peter Phillips divorcing wifeQueen Elizabeth II's grandson Peter Phillips is divorcing his wife of 12 years.
