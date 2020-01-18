Queen Elizabeth II's grandson Peter Phillips divorcing wife 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:35s - Published Queen Elizabeth II's grandson Peter Phillips is divorcing his wife of 12 years. Queen Elizabeth II's grandson Peter Phillips is divorcing his wife of 12 years.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this T.F. Buckingham Palace: Queen Elizabeth's grandson Peter Phillips 42, splits from his wife Autumn 41, after 12 years of… https://t.co/jvRYgrRifG 5 minutes ago jackie carolle Queen Elizabeth's Grandson Peter Phillips and Wife Autumn Are Divorcing: It’s 'Sad' but 'Amicable’ https://t.co/EpI4fk2Acn 10 minutes ago Virginia Cecil RT @Reuters: Peter Phillips, the grandson of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, and his Canadian wife are to divorce after 12 years of marriage, th… 10 minutes ago Milliemandu Queen looks stern as she returns to London after heartbreaking news about grandson https://t.co/D0NdfcanTS 11 minutes ago Yuni RT @TIME: Queen Elizabeth's eldest grandson Peter Phillips and his wife are divorcing after 12 years https://t.co/vYaJZdopYk 11 minutes ago bella.tmg RT @cnni: Queen Elizabeth's eldest grandson, Peter Phillips, is getting divorced https://t.co/u1HN5GQtw5 22 minutes ago Just Jerri! 🚂🚃💨 "Royals" seem to be failing apart.👇 Fox News: Queen Elizabeth's grandson Peter Phillips, wife Autumn announce ....… https://t.co/8EGOKJSXV7 26 minutes ago anna rosa Peter Phillips SPLIT: Why this divorce doesn’t compare to previous heartbreaks for Queen https://t.co/bWkUPYwohv /… https://t.co/gChhnjM6wf 29 minutes ago