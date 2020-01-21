Global  

Baghdad wakes up to snow for first time in more than a decade

Baghdad wakes up to snow for first time in more than a decadeWith meteorologist Jaclyn Whittal
Iraqis in Baghdad wake up to snow for first time in over a decade

Iraq’s capital Baghdad has woken up to snow for the first time in more than a decade.
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times•FOXNews.com•Independent



