Girlfriend of Lyra McKee hails 'phenomenal' first same-sex marriage in Northern Ireland

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:53s - Published < > Embed
The girlfriend of murdered journalist Lyra McKee has called the first same-sex marriage in Northern Ireland a "phenomenal" moment.

Sara Canning was speaking at the event organised by Amnesty International and the Love Equality campaign.
