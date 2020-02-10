Billie Eilish, Renée Zellweger & Kylie Jenner Take Over the Vanity Fair Oscars Photo Booth

Take a look inside the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscars Party and see how Lili Reinhart, Hailey Bieber, Billy Porter, Kanye and Kim Kardashian-West, Bong Joon-ho, Cynthia Erivo, Florence Pugh, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, and more of Hollywood's biggest stars partied Hollywood's biggest night away.

If I Was A Stylist Today I kick off my #Oscars wishes with picks for nominees Cynthia Erivo, Brad Pitt, Greta Gerwig, Renee Zellweger,… https://t.co/MKlIUjp8Ln 6 days ago

John Laird Billie Eilish definitely has no idea who Renee Zellweger is. 2 days ago

Walks with Coyotes 📷 🐊🐨🐍 Billie Eilish is me having to sit through 1. JK Corden in anything, 2. Renee Zellweger's acceptance speech (& liter… https://t.co/vjnXma84yF 2 days ago

craig ferguson Other than Renee Zellweger, Brad Pitt, Joaquin Phoenix, Roger Deakins and Toy Story, I don't think I've heard of a… https://t.co/xpCxgZ3062 1 day ago

Ladybird @davidvisentin1 Loved the rendition of Yesterday by Billie Eilish. Loved Eminem. I have to watch Parasite. Joaquin… https://t.co/cVBy7b429J 1 day ago

Anette Fekete Renee Zellweger, Billie Eilish, Brad Pitt and more at the Academy Awards... https://t.co/ZXqf4S0iSt via @YouTube 1 day ago