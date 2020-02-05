Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > The 'To All The Boys 2' cast explains why the audience should root for John Ambrose

The 'To All The Boys 2' cast explains why the audience should root for John Ambrose

Video Credit: Mashable - Duration: 02:49s - Published < > Embed
The 'To All The Boys 2' cast explains why the audience should root for John AmbroseReason #1: He's just as big of a dreamboat as Peter!
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

The 'To All The Boys 2' casts explains the audience should root for John Ambrose

Mashable correspondent Proma Khosla interviews the cast of To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You to...
Mashable - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Figin_jose_josp

Figin Jose Joseph The 'To All The Boys 2' cast explains why the audience should root for John Ambrose https://t.co/ouWV32Om8M https://t.co/vDppMQvy3B 13 hours ago

TheApple_FanBoy

Apple Fanboy The 'To All The Boys 2' cast explains why the audience should root for John Ambrose https://t.co/GAAaCscbiR 13 hours ago

jegsplus

Jegede Olatunji The ‘To All The Boys 2’ cast explains why the audience should root for John Ambrose https://t.co/VWnqNUvTfp https://t.co/oMetjanCiI 14 hours ago

isdsocial

Social Universe The 'To All The Boys 2' cast explains why the audience should root for John Ambrose https://t.co/DRGD01qsIx 14 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kyle Gallner Had To Shift His Character For Every Episode Of 'Interrogation' [Video]Kyle Gallner Had To Shift His Character For Every Episode Of "Interrogation"

"Interrogation" star Kyle Gallner discusses how the arc of his character turned out to be much different than his co-stars' characters. BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 03:27Published

Peter Sarsgaard Loved Keeping His Character's Backstory A Mystery In 'Interrogation' [Video]Peter Sarsgaard Loved Keeping His Character's Backstory A Mystery In "Interrogation"

Peter Sarsgaard, star of the CBS All Access series, "Interrogation," shares how he loved portraying a character where the surrounding characters are the main focus.BUILD is a live interview series like..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 03:00Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.