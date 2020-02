First case of coronavirus in San Diego

CORONAVIRUS IN THE UNITEDSTATES...SAN DIEGO ANNOUNCING ITS FIRSTCONFIRMED CASE OF THEDISEASE.AN OFFICIAL CONFIRMED IT WITHOUR SISTER STATION IN SANDIEGO.FORMER 23ABC REPORTER -- NOWWITH OUR AFFILIATE K-G-T-V-- LAURA ACEVEDO -- HAS BEEN ATU-C SAN DIEGO WHERE THEY ARETREATING THE PATIENT THISEVENING -- AND HAS THE LATEST...WE KNOW IT IS AN ADULT WHOTRAVELED TO FROM WUHAN TOM-C-A-S MIRAMAR LAST WEEK ON THEFIRST EVACUATIONFLIGHT.

I'M TOLD THE PATIENT ISBEING TREATED HERE AT U-C-S-D INISOLATION.THAT FLIGHT WAS CARRYING 167EVACUEES.

THAT FLIGHT ARRIVEDLAST WEDNESDAY.

OFFICIALSCONFIRMED THERE HAVE NOW BEENNINE PEPOLE REMOVED FROMQUARANTINE ATMIRAMAR AND MOVED INTOISOLATION.

EITHER AT RADY'S ORHERE AT UC-SD.

THERE IS - THEONE POSITIVE CASE.

SIX PEOPLEWHO TESTED NEGATIVE FOR THEVIRUS AND ARE NOW BACK INQUARANTINE.

AND TWO WHOSERESULTS ARE STILL PENDING.AGAIN WE CAN NOW CONFIRM THATSAN DIEGO COUNTY HAS IT'SFIRST CASE OF CORONAVIRUS.

I'MTOLD THE PATIENT IS DOING WELLAND IS CURRENTLY IN ISOLATIONHERE AT UC-SD.

