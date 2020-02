Police: Man Admits To Shooting, Killing Father And Brother In West Oak Lane LIVE IN CENTER CITY, HOWARDMONROE, CBS 3, "EYEWITNESSNEWS."DISTURBING VIDEO, THEREHOWARD, THANKS SO MUCH.MEANWHILE FAMILY TRAGEDY ISUNFOLDING IN PHILADELPHIA'SWEST OAKLANE, POLICE SAY A MANOPENED FIRE ON HIS OWN FATHERAND BROTHER KILLING THEM BOTH."EYEWITNESS NEWS" REPORTERCRYSTAL CRANMORE TAKES US TOTHE SCENE.TRAGIC.SHOCK ANGLIFY.FRIENDS THROUGHOUT THEBLOCK IN WEST OWE LANE TUESDAYMORNING, AS POLICE COMBTHROUGH THE HOME ON WALNUTLANE BY CEDAR PARK DISBELIEVESMALL BLOCK, SO WE PRETTY MUCHKNOW ALL OF THE NAPE ORES.ACCORDING TO AUTHORITIES,26 YEAR OLD MAN SHOT 59 YEAROLD BROTHER, AND THEIR 83 YEAROLD FATHER BY THIS HOME.IT HAPPENED LITTLE BEFORE 1:00 THIS IS THE MORNING.WE FOUND THE MALE SITTINGIN A CHAIR AGAIN, ADMITTEDTHIS INCIDENT DID OCCUR.INVESTIGATORS FOUND BOTHVICTIMS IN THE BASEMENT, WHEREMEDICS PRONOUNCED THEM DEAD.HOMICIDE DETECTIVES SAY THEVICTIMS WERE SPENDS BEING THENIGHT WATT SUSPECT AFTERSPENDING THE DAY AT A FUNERAL.WE DON'T KNOW IF THERE ISMENTAL ILLNESS INVOLVED ORSOME TYPE OF ARGUE.THEY FOUND TWO GUNS INSIDETHE HOME.JUST BANKING, AND I THOUGHTIT WAS IN MY HOUSE, IN THEHOUSE.BYRON COAL LIVES NEXT-DOORAND KNOWS THE SUSPECT WHO HASYET OFFICIALLY BE IDENTIFIED.DEFINITELY OUT OF CHARACTER'D SNOW BLOWER, WHEN THEWEATHER WAS BAD, WOE HELP THEBLOCK.INVESTIGATORS SAY THESUSPECT TURNED HIMSELF IN TOPOLICE PEACEFULLY, AT THISPOINT, HOMICIDE INVESTIGATORSSAY THEY PLAN TO GODOOR-TO-DOOR TO TALK TONEIGHBORS AND TRY TO PIECETOGETHER WHAT EXACTLY LED TOTHIS DEADLY DOUBLE SHOOTING.