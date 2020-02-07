Great Destinations to Spend Valentine's Day in Style

The countdown is on: three days until Valentine's Day!

If you haven't made plans with your Valentine or your Gal-entines, we have you covered!

We are Entertaining in Style with David Caruso and Marcus Hotels & Resorts; and David has brought along some friends to share great Valentine's ideas at the Pfister, Saint Kate and the SafeHouse.

Saint Kate – Visit SaintKateArts.com/events to purchase tickets to Dear Ruthie’s Valentine’s Day Spectacular!

Pfister Hotel - Visit ThePfisterHotel.com/events to purchase tickets to The Pfister Hotel’s Interactive Wine & Chocolate Experience!

SafeHouse - Visit Safe-House.com for more information on their Valentine’s specials!

Or call (414) 217-2007 to book your table for their Secret Admirer Dinner!