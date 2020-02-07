Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Northern Ireland > First same-sex marriage takes place in Northern Ireland

First same-sex marriage takes place in Northern Ireland

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:09s - Published < > Embed
First same-sex marriage takes place in Northern Ireland

First same-sex marriage takes place in Northern Ireland

A couple who tied the knot in Northern Ireland's first same sex marriage said they are living the dream.

Robyn Peoples, 26, and Sharni Edwards, 27, became history makers at a ceremony in a hotel in Carrickfergus, Co Antrim, on Tuesday afternoon.

Their marriage came after a landmark law change in the region.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

History made as first same-sex marriage takes place in Northern Ireland

A Belfast couple have tied the knot in the first same-sex marriage to take place in Northern Ireland.
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •Sydney Morning HeraldPinkNewsThe Argus


First same-sex couple to marry in Northern Ireland launches scathing attack against Arlene Foster

The first same-sex couple to legally marry in Northern Ireland launched a scathing attack against the...
PinkNews - Published Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph



You Might Like


Tweets about this

thomdlee

Thomas Lee First same-sex marriage takes place in Northern Ireland https://t.co/UjN8Shxc3t 15 seconds ago

Love_EqualityNI

Love Equality NI RT @AllisonMorris1: Would warm your heart, Couple ‘living the dream' after tying the knot in NI's first same-sex marriage via @irish_news h… 23 seconds ago

Love_EqualityNI

Love Equality NI RT @IrishTimes: First same-sex marriage takes place in Northern Ireland https://t.co/sPOcOX4nIf 28 seconds ago

SiobhanFeely

❤ 🇮🇪 ☘ 🇪🇺 ♀ 🏳️‍🌈 🌎 ❤ RT @Donnan_S: Arlene is flat our retweeting "On this day the IRA did this" over and over again whilst the first same***marriage takes pla… 1 minute ago

ninametivier

Nina Metivier RT @itvnews: First same-sex marriage takes place in Northern Ireland https://t.co/LrAhAd3qnm https://t.co/U7blzBzBZZ 2 minutes ago

Moonbootica

Susan Jordan First same-sex marriage takes place in Northern Ireland https://t.co/husIDiE7NU 2 minutes ago

jazzyhick

Jacqueline RT @roisiningle: A great wee news story. Congratulations to Robyn and Sharni ....😍 #loveislove #yesequality https://t.co/AFpytu9vOj via @Ir… 2 minutes ago

anncuttheham

Ann Cunningham RT @IrishTimes: A Belfast couple have tied the knot in the first same-sex marriage to take place in Northern Ireland. https://t.co/k3b5b0Cm… 3 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Girlfriend of Lyra McKee hails 'phenomenal' first same-sex marriage in Northern Ireland [Video]Girlfriend of Lyra McKee hails 'phenomenal' first same-sex marriage in Northern Ireland

The girlfriend of murdered journalist Lyra McKee has called the first same-sex marriage in Northern Ireland a "phenomenal" moment. Sara Canning was speaking at the event organised by Amnesty..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published

The First Same Sex Couple To Get Legally Married In Northern Ireland Celebrate [Video]The First Same Sex Couple To Get Legally Married In Northern Ireland Celebrate

Belfast couple Robyn Peoples, 26, a healthcare worker from the city, and Sharni Edwards, 27, a waitress originally from Brighton, became the first same sex couple to get married in Northern Ireland...

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 01:50Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.