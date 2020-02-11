Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > T-Mobile > T-Mobile-Sprint merger wins U.S. judge approval

T-Mobile-Sprint merger wins U.S. judge approval

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:23s - Published < > Embed
T-Mobile-Sprint merger wins U.S. judge approval

T-Mobile-Sprint merger wins U.S. judge approval

T-Mobile edged closer to a takeover of Sprint after a federal judge on Tuesday approved the deal, rejecting a claim by a group of states that said the deal would violate antitrust laws and raise prices.

Yahaira Jacquez reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

T-Mobile-Sprint merger wins U.S. judge approval

Shares of Sprint shot up more than 70 percent on Tuesday while T-Mobile shares also rose after a federal judge approved their $26 billion deal, defeating a lawsuit by a group of states to block the merger.

The ruling clears the path to combine the nation's third and fourth-largest wireless carriers, creating a new telecom giant, in a deal that already won federal approval - when the carriers agreed to sell some assets to Dish.

In a trial in December, the states - led by California and New York - argued that the deal would reduce competition, leading to higher prices, while T-Mobile and Sprint said the merger would better equip the new company to compete with top players such as Verizon and AT&T, leading to lower prices and faster internet speeds.

The companies have also said that uniting could speed up the rollout of a national 5G network, since the deal would combine their spectrum holdings.

Sprint and T-Mobile said in a statement they would move to finalize the merger, which is still subject to certain closing conditions and possible court proceedings.



Recent related news from verified sources

T-Mobile and Sprint just got approval from a federal judge for a merger

T-Mobile and Sprint just got approval from a federal judge for a merger· The potential merger of T-Mobile and Sprint passed a major hurdle on Tuesday when a US District...
Business Insider - Published Also reported by •CBS News


Sprint and T-Mobile merger gets federal approval

The two cellphone carriers T-Mobile and Sprint are closer to merging as "New T-Mobile," following a...
AppleInsider - Published Also reported by •MacRumours.comTechCrunch



You Might Like


Tweets about this

HeidiHattendorf

Heidi Hattendorf Exciting times....T-Mobile-Sprint merger wins approval from U.S. judge https://t.co/63SBIUdvP5 7 seconds ago

FedArbADR

FedArb T-Mobile-Sprint merger wins approval from U.S. judge https://t.co/h8ch2Qs91c 2 minutes ago

HackerNews_Inc

Hacker News T-Mobile-Sprint merger wins approval from U.S. judge: https://t.co/qdVpKQK9ix 8 minutes ago

SidneyBryson

Brysonworld Ph.D. #bigdeal T-Mobile-Sprint merger wins approval as U.S. judge rejects antitrust concerns https://t.co/pZ3tzQJ8iS 9 minutes ago

WingBriefing

Wing Briefing T-Mobile, Sprint Deal Wins Approval, Reshaping Industry https://t.co/nTk5UD1UNN 10 minutes ago

MaquinasEmpac

Maquinas Empacadoras T-Mobile-Sprint merger wins approval from U.S. judge... 11 minutes ago

angelsforeurope

Angels For Europe #FBPE T-Mobile-Sprint merger wins U.S. judge approval https://t.co/UT43Fqp8jG via @yahooNewsUK 12 minutes ago

Tyler_The_Wise

Lying dog-faced pony soldier Wow, this is huge news. https://t.co/zhROB3GtVJ America is going to end up with only three major carriers. Both Sp… https://t.co/2fvQYYMz96 17 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Judge Approves T-Mobile's $26.5 Billion Takeover of Sprint [Video]Judge Approves T-Mobile's $26.5 Billion Takeover of Sprint

A federal judge ruled in favor of the merger between T-Mobile and Sprint after two years since the deal was first announced. Some oppose the merger, saying it is anti-competitive and would result in..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:20Published

S&P 500, Nasdaq High On Coronavirus Optimism [Video]S&P 500, Nasdaq High On Coronavirus Optimism

(Reuters) - The S&amp;P 500 and the Nasdaq opened at all-time highs on Tuesday after top Chinese health adviser said the coronavirus outbreak may peak this month, while Sprint’s shares soared..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:39Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.