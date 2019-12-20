Number of Bangladeshis killed by Indian border forces on rise 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:36s - Published Number of Bangladeshis killed by Indian border forces on rise Over the past 20 years, more than 1,000 people have been killed, according to Human Rights Watch.

0

