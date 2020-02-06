Global  

World must consider coronavirus 'public enemy number one' -WHO

The World Health Organization asked countries to be &quot;as aggressive as possible&quot; in fighting the newly named COVID-19 coronavirus on Tuesday.

Emer McCarthy reports.
