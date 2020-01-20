Royal family tag-teams new veterans' clinic 44 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:31s - Published Royal family tag-teams new veterans' clinic Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate joined Prince Charles and his wife Camilla to visit a new Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre on Tuesday in a rare joint engagement. 0

