Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Royal family tag-teams new veterans' clinic

Royal family tag-teams new veterans' clinic

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:31s - Published < > Embed
Royal family tag-teams new veterans' clinic

Royal family tag-teams new veterans' clinic

Britain&apos;s Prince William and his wife Kate joined Prince Charles and his wife Camilla to visit a new Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre on Tuesday in a rare joint engagement.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Explainer: What will Harry and Meghan's new life look like? [Video]Explainer: What will Harry and Meghan's new life look like?

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have stepped back from the royal family in search of a &quot;more peaceful life&quot;. But what does that mean in terms of their titles, their responsibilities..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:02Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.