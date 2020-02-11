Global  

Standing Broom Social Media Challenge

Standing Broom Social Media Challengebrooms nasa rumors standing challenge social media
"Broom challenge" internet hoax sweeps social media

The fake NASA claim suggested you can only stand a broom up on its bristles on February 10. It was...
CBS News - Published

FACT CHECK: What Is the#BroomChallenge? Is the Craze of Brooms Standing Up Real?

2020 has its first big viral craze that is giving way to a lot of “sweeping” puns. If you...
Earn The Necklace - Published


alexisjreports

Alexis Johnson RT @PittsburghPG: A bogus NASA claim that a broom could stand on its bristles without any support only on Feb. 10 due to gravitational pull… 8 minutes ago

B_Yolcu

Bariscan If I see another standing broom on any of my TLs I’m done with social media for the week 🤦🏻‍♂️ 10 minutes ago

BradleyClick

Bradley K. Click, J.D. RT @beautyandblanc: I left the broom standing up on the kitchen floor this morning and my husband just called me (I guess he hasn't been on… 12 minutes ago

Agent__O

卂Ꮆ乇几ㄒ ㄖ If you didn’t post your broom standing there like a jack***did you even social media yesterday??? 14 minutes ago

biocha_bianca

bianca_not_biankarh RT @AbeikuLytle: “There is a secret cult group in Tanzania that is initiating people unknowingly my making them take part in a standing bro… 18 minutes ago

WLDLIF3

hendrixxx RT @DON_PRPHT: yall be aggy as***on social media. Let us have our standing broom fun. Relax we all dont make it out this***alive any… 18 minutes ago

CGuilliano

Guilliano C RT @jlczl: Test to know if you are addicted to the internet/social media: Did you post a picture of a standing broom? #monkeyseemonkeydo #s… 27 minutes ago

PittsburghPG

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette A bogus NASA claim that a broom could stand on its bristles without any support only on Feb. 10 due to gravitationa… https://t.co/ctdJ21hQNw 36 minutes ago


Broom challenge sweeping social media [Video]Broom challenge sweeping social media

Trent Magill explains the broom challenge.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:16Published

Broom Challenge Sweeps The Internet [Video]Broom Challenge Sweeps The Internet

A new social media challenge is sweeping the internet.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:56Published

