Plugged In DFW: State Of The Economy Today

Financial Advisor, Jim Lacamp explains how the coronavirus could affect the global market, how the election could affect the economy and how to reduce taxes owed before Tax Day.
It’s been a good year on Wall Street despite many concerns. Financial advisor Jim Lacamp tells us what we can expect in 2020.

