Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > The First Day Of the 2020 Legislative Session Is Underway

The First Day Of the 2020 Legislative Session Is Underway

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:09s - Published < > Embed
The First Day Of the 2020 Legislative Session Is Underway

The First Day Of the 2020 Legislative Session Is Underway

Minnesota is the only state in the country with a split legislature, Christiane Cordero reports (2:09).

WCCO 4 News At Noon – February 11, 2020
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

First Day Of Q&A Session Concludes In Senate Impeachment Trial [Video]First Day Of Q&A Session Concludes In Senate Impeachment Trial

Restless senators got their first chance to actively participate in President Trump's impeachment trial as two days of question-and-answer sessions got underway Wednesday.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 05:30Published

House Speaker discusses new position on first day of legislative session [Video]House Speaker discusses new position on first day of legislative session

Tuesday was the first day of the 2020 legislative session. Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton led the house chamber for the first time.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 01:46Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.