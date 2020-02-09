Global  

Trump Budget Boosts Military, Slashes Social Safety Nets

Trump Budget Boosts Military, Slashes Social Safety Nets
Trump to propose cuts in foreign aid and social safety nets in budget: officials

U.S. President Donald Trump will propose on Monday a 21% cut in foreign aid and slashing social...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Reuters IndiaHindu


Trump budget would cut $4.4T in spending, boosting defense while slashing safety nets, foreign aid

The White House on Sunday unveiled a $4.8 trillion budget proposal that would slash spending...
FOXNews.com - Published


ianrwinters

ian Things Trump’s Budget Boosts: Military NASA Border wall Things Trump’s Budget Cuts: Medicare Medicaid Social secur… https://t.co/1XRSC5YrJM 3 hours ago

KAMRLocal4News

KAMR Local 4 News President Trump's $4.8 trillion budget faces little chance of passing through Democratic-controlled House without m… https://t.co/R22xI81NGU 5 hours ago

WXXV25

WXXV 25 President Trump's $4.8 trillion budget faces little chance of passing through Democratic-controlled House without m… https://t.co/iiinV7uDdP 7 hours ago

Tayelrand

Tayelrand #Trump - To bolster the American Empire abroad domestic programs must be cut The #US military was the only power f… https://t.co/mGqY2IIur5 9 hours ago

Vayhi

Vayhi #Trump's budget also boosts military spending and cuts social support programs. https://t.co/iP7zl0HHGO 10 hours ago

news10nbc

news10nbc Trump budget boosts military, slashes social safety nets https://t.co/tjy1Qd710e 11 hours ago

KKarkagiannis

Kostas Karkagiannis RT @acemaxx: Trump proposes $4.8tn budget, with cuts to safety nets – White House boosts funds for military, veterans and aims to reduce de… 12 hours ago

acemaxx

ACEMAXX ANALYTICS Trump proposes $4.8tn budget, with cuts to safety nets – White House boosts funds for military, veterans and aims t… https://t.co/qJMZHvqG8U 12 hours ago


Trump to propose new budget with $4.8 trillion proposal [Video]Trump to propose new budget with $4.8 trillion proposal

President Donald Trump is expected to unveil his latest budget, a $4.8 trillion proposal. According to Business Insider, he will ask Congress for $2 billion for the border wall. Additionally, Trump..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

