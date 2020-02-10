Samsung Unpacked Watch Party | Digital Trends Live

Watch the Samsung Unpacked event live with Digital Trends, as the company unveils the latest in smartphone, smart home and foldable technology.

After the presentation concludes, mobile editor Corey Gaskin will be live in San Francisco with hands on with all the products that Samsung announced.

Get his expert analysis as to how the Galaxy S20 and the likely Galaxy Fold Z stack up to the competition.