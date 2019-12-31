Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > BBC Studios Picks Up Greta Thunberg Series | THR News

BBC Studios Picks Up Greta Thunberg Series | THR News

Video Credit: THR News - Duration: 01:27s - Published < > Embed
BBC Studios Picks Up Greta Thunberg Series | THR News

BBC Studios Picks Up Greta Thunberg Series | THR News

BBC Studios unveiled that its science unit would make a series with Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg on Monday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Greta Thunberg Is Getting Her Own TV Show About Climate Change Activism

Greta Thunberg is taking her mission to save the climate to TV. The Swedish teenage activist will be...
E! Online - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

BBC Producing Series on Environmental Activist Greta Thunberg [Video]BBC Producing Series on Environmental Activist Greta Thunberg

The BBC has announced it will create a series featuring Greta Thunberg.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:51Published

David Attenborough Praises Greta Thunberg Over Skype [Video]David Attenborough Praises Greta Thunberg Over Skype

Greta Thunberg and David Attenborough, a well respected naturalist and conservationist, met over Skype. According to the HuffPost, Thunberg told Attenbourough it was “an honor” to meet him...

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.