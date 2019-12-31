BBC Studios Picks Up Greta Thunberg Series | THR News now < > Embed Video Credit: THR News - Duration: 01:27s - Published BBC Studios Picks Up Greta Thunberg Series | THR News BBC Studios unveiled that its science unit would make a series with Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg on Monday.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Greta Thunberg Is Getting Her Own TV Show About Climate Change Activism Greta Thunberg is taking her mission to save the climate to TV. The Swedish teenage activist will be...

E! Online - Published 1 day ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this