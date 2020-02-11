Sony Purchases Insomniac Games for $229 Million 3 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 00:17s - Published Sony Purchases Insomniac Games for $229 Million Sony paid $229 million for Insomniac Games, the maker of "Marvel's Spider-Man" for the PS4. The deal was announced last August, but the financial details were announced Monday. 0

