Watch: Nirmala SItharaman replies to Chidambaram’s ‘competent doctors’ remark 6 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 06:54s - Published Watch: Nirmala SItharaman replies to Chidambaram’s ‘competent doctors’ remark Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday defended the Narendra Modi-led ggovernment’s efforts to steer the economy out of a sharp slowdown and questioned the track record of the previous Congress-led United Progressive Alliance. Sitharaman resp 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this