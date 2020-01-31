Oroville teen and her pup win Grand Champion Select Bitch, Westminster dog show 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: KHSL - Published Oroville teen and her pup win Grand Champion Select Bitch, Westminster dog show The Westminster Dog Show is very difficult to qualify for but a teenager from Oroville managed to do it and take home an award.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this