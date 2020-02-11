Global  

Video Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com] - Duration: 00:44s - Published < > Embed
This broom challenge is insane!

People are standing their brooms in a viral trend that is taking over the world 🧹😱
Chrissy Teigen, Paula Abdul and More Celebs Are Defying Gravity With The 'Broom Challenge'

The viral "Broom Challenge" swept the internet on Monday (Feb. 10) and everyone from Chrissy Teigen...
Billboard.com - Published


