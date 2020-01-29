Altered Carbon Season 2 on Netflix - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the Netflix series Altered Carbon Season 2 starring Anthony Mackie, Joel Kinnama, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Chris Conner, Simone Missick, Dina Shihabi, Torben Liebrecht and James Saito!

Release Date: February 27, 2020 on Netflix Altered Carbon is a cyberpunk television series created by Laeta Kalogridis and based on the 2002 novel of the same title by English author Richard K.

Morgan.

In a world where consciousness can be transferred to different bodies, Takeshi Kovacs, a former soldier turned investigator, must solve a murder.

The first season consists of ten episodes and premiered on Netflix on February 2, 2018.

On July 27, 2018, the series was renewed for a second season of eight episodes, which will be released on February 27, 2020.