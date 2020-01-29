Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Altered Carbon Season 2 on Netflix - Official Trailer

Altered Carbon Season 2 on Netflix - Official Trailer

Video Credit: FanReviews - Duration: 02:17s - Published < > Embed
Altered Carbon Season 2 on Netflix - Official Trailer

Altered Carbon Season 2 on Netflix - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the Netflix series Altered Carbon Season 2 starring Anthony Mackie, Joel Kinnama, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Chris Conner, Simone Missick, Dina Shihabi, Torben Liebrecht and James Saito!

Release Date: February 27, 2020 on Netflix Altered Carbon is a cyberpunk television series created by Laeta Kalogridis and based on the 2002 novel of the same title by English author Richard K.

Morgan.

In a world where consciousness can be transferred to different bodies, Takeshi Kovacs, a former soldier turned investigator, must solve a murder.

The first season consists of ten episodes and premiered on Netflix on February 2, 2018.

On July 27, 2018, the series was renewed for a second season of eight episodes, which will be released on February 27, 2020.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

'Altered Carbon' Gets Action-Packed Season 2 Trailer - Watch!

Check out the trailer for season two of Altered Carbon! Netflix debuted the new visual on Tuesday...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •engadget



You Might Like


Tweets about this

foodbabydaddy

€§§€ Yes! Can't wait! Altered Carbon season 2 trailer swaps Anthony Mackie into the lead. New season, New sleeve. https://t.co/9TDDjmIXYa 57 seconds ago

MrKayD

Fianu. Altered Carbon Season 2 | Main Trailer | Netflix https://t.co/Mb6g8lerLy via @YouTube 2 minutes ago

GiveMeMyRemote

GiveMeMyRemote Netflix released a new trailer for #AlteredCarbon season 2: https://t.co/bLpWff0x4w 6 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Check out the trailer for season two of @netflix's #AlteredCarbon! https://t.co/mbcyXLOfrV 8 minutes ago

JanEdelmann

Jan Edelmann Altered Carbon season 2 trailer swaps Anthony Mackie into the lead https://t.co/RBKdkF3e9M 8 minutes ago

repub9989

Charles RT @CBR: #AlteredCarbon: Anthony Mackie Suits Up for Kovacs' Next Job in S2 Trailer https://t.co/jPKkFx9hZQ https://t.co/IAWT2WJQG3 8 minutes ago

nirmaL901

824EVER ALTERED CARBON SEASON 2!!!! Let’s gooo!! @netflix 8 minutes ago

Joehurt27

Big Hurt RT @IGN: "Mr. Kovacs, I know what you dream of." The official trailer for Netflix's Altered Carbon Season 2 starring Anthony Mackie as Tak… 11 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Altered Carbon Season 2 [Video]Altered Carbon Season 2

Altered Carbon Season 2 - Teaser trailer - Netflix - Plot synopsis: After 250 years on ice, a prisoner returns to life in a new body with one chance to win his freedom: by solving a mind-bending..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 01:00Published

Narcos Mexico Season 2 [Video]Narcos Mexico Season 2

Narcos Mexico Season 2 - Official Trailer - Netflix No high can last forever. Narcos: Mexico Season 2 premieres February 13 on Netflix.

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 02:23Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.