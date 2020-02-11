Jackie Chan Offers $140,000 Reward for Coronavirus Vaccine

With coronoavirus already affecting over 40,000 globally and killing more than 900 people, a cure has yet to be discovered.

The 65-year-old movie legend has vowed to give one million yuan, which is roughly $140,000, to whoever develops the vaccine.

Jackie Chan, via The Nation According to Chan, a combination of science and technology is the “key to overcoming the virus.” Jackie Chan, via The Nation He also made clear that he doesn’t want finding the vaccine to be solely because of the money reward.

Chan doesn’t want to see people "fighting a virus until some of them are dead when they should be enjoying life.”