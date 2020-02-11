Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Jackie Chan Offers $140,000 Reward for Coronavirus Vaccine

Jackie Chan Offers $140,000 Reward for Coronavirus Vaccine

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:15s - Published < > Embed
Jackie Chan Offers $140,000 Reward for Coronavirus Vaccine

Jackie Chan Offers $140,000 Reward for Coronavirus Vaccine

Jackie Chan Offers $140,000 Reward for Coronavirus Vaccine Jackie Chan recently announced his support towards finding a vaccine for the Wuhan coronavirus.

With coronoavirus already affecting over 40,000 globally and killing more than 900 people, a cure has yet to be discovered.

The 65-year-old movie legend has vowed to give one million yuan, which is roughly $140,000, to whoever develops the vaccine.

Jackie Chan, via The Nation According to Chan, a combination of science and technology is the “key to overcoming the virus.” Jackie Chan, via The Nation He also made clear that he doesn’t want finding the vaccine to be solely because of the money reward.

Chan doesn’t want to see people "fighting a virus until some of them are dead when they should be enjoying life.”
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

The Iron Mask with Jackie Chan - Official Trailer [Video]The Iron Mask with Jackie Chan - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for The Iron Mask starring Jackie Chan, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jason Flemyng, Rutger Hauer, Charles Dance and Helen Yao! Release Date: April 10, 2020 The Iron Mask..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 01:42Published

Jackie Chan Will Pay For A Coronavirus Vaccine [Video]Jackie Chan Will Pay For A Coronavirus Vaccine

Jackie Chan recently announced his support towards finding a vaccine for the Wuhan coronavirus.

Credit: Celebrity Wire     Duration: 01:16Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.