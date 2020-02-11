Coronavirus outbreak: WHO names disease Covid-19

The new coronavirus has been officially named as Covid-19, the World Health Organisation said.

This stands for Coronavirus disease 2019, a press conference held in Geneva was told.

WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said a name was decided that "did not refer to a geographical location, an animal, an individual or group of people, and which is also pronounceable and related to the disease".