Coronavirus outbreak: WHO names disease Covid-19

Coronavirus outbreak: WHO names disease Covid-19

Coronavirus outbreak: WHO names disease Covid-19

The new coronavirus has been officially named as Covid-19, the World Health Organisation said.

This stands for Coronavirus disease 2019, a press conference held in Geneva was told.

WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said a name was decided that "did not refer to a geographical location, an animal, an individual or group of people, and which is also pronounceable and related to the disease".
WHO chief says coronavirus outbreak is 'public enemy No. 1'

The World Health Organization says there have now been 42,708 cases of the new coronavirus reported...
CBC.ca - Published

The illness caused by the new coronavirus gets a new name: COVID-19

The illness caused by the new coronavirus gets a new name: COVID-19Photo by Stringer/Getty Images The World Health Organization (WHO) announced today that the...
The Verge - Published


