Raptors Extend Win Streak to 15 in D'Angelo Russell's Wolves Debut
Raptors Extend Win Streak to 15 in D'Angelo Russell's Wolves Debut Toronto now has the second-longest
winning streak in the NBA this season, after defeating Minnesota
137-126 on Monday night.
Pascal Siakam led the Raptors
with 34 points.
Nick Nurse, Raptors coach, via statement The Timberwolves took a 108-106 lead with 9:10 remaining, but Toronto went on a 24-7 run
over the next six minutes.
Russell finished with 22 points and five assists
in his first game for the Timberwolves.
On Thursday, Russell was traded to
Minnesota from the Golden State Warriors
for Andrew Wiggins and draft picks.
D'Angelo Russell,
via statement