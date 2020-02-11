Raptors Extend Win Streak to 15 in D'Angelo Russell's Wolves Debut

Raptors Extend Win Streak to 15 in D'Angelo Russell's Wolves Debut Toronto now has the second-longest winning streak in the NBA this season, after defeating Minnesota 137-126 on Monday night.

Pascal Siakam led the Raptors with 34 points.

Nick Nurse, Raptors coach, via statement The Timberwolves took a 108-106 lead with 9:10 remaining, but Toronto went on a 24-7 run over the next six minutes.

Russell finished with 22 points and five assists in his first game for the Timberwolves.

On Thursday, Russell was traded to Minnesota from the Golden State Warriors for Andrew Wiggins and draft picks.

D'Angelo Russell, via statement