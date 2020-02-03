Samsung Galaxy S20 Hands On

At first glance, the Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus look much like their predecessors, the Galaxy S10 and 10 Plus, aside from a smaller hole-punch for the front-facing camera.

The punch has moved to the top-center of the device, as opposed to the corner.

Both have bright AMOLED displays with the same QHD+ resolution as the S10’s, and an ultrasonic fingerprint reader underneath.

Look at the Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus a bit closer, however, and you’ll see that the displays are slightly larger than their predecessors.

They're a tenth of an inch increase for the S20, and a .3-inch increase on the S20 Plus.