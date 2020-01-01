Trump Budget Seeks to Kill Student Loan Forgiveness
Trump 2021 Budget Seeks to
Kill Student Loan Forgiveness "A Budget for America's Future"
was released by the Trump Administration on Monday.
The 2021 budget proposal would cut
student loan spending by $170 billion.
Funding for the Department of Education
would be slashed by $5.6 billion.
Changes to current student
loan options include an end to the
student loan forgiveness program,
approved in 2007 by President George W.
Bush.
The program allows for loan forgiveness
after 10 years for government or not-for-
profit employees who've made on-time payments.
Other changes include ending
subsidized loans, in which the
government covers the interest
of a loan while a student is in school.
Also included in Trump's 2021
budget are “sensible annual and
lifetime loan limits” for graduate students.
A study conducted by The Pew
Charitable Trusts reveals that 80% of
Americans agree repayment of student
debt should be made easier by the government.