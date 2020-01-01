Trump Budget Seeks to Kill Student Loan Forgiveness

Global  

Trump 2021 Budget Seeks to Kill Student Loan Forgiveness "A Budget for America's Future" was released by the Trump Administration on Monday.

The 2021 budget proposal would cut student loan spending by $170 billion.

Funding for the Department of Education would be slashed by $5.6 billion.

Changes to current student loan options include an end to the student loan forgiveness program, approved in 2007 by President George W.

Bush.

The program allows for loan forgiveness after 10 years for government or not-for- profit employees who've made on-time payments.

Other changes include ending subsidized loans, in which the government covers the interest of a loan while a student is in school.

Also included in Trump's 2021 budget are “sensible annual and lifetime loan limits” for graduate students.

A study conducted by The Pew Charitable Trusts reveals that 80% of Americans agree repayment of student debt should be made easier by the government.
