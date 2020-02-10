Social Media Points Out Luke Perry, Sid Haig Were Missing From Oscars In Memoriam Segment | THR News 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:20s - Published Social Media Points Out Luke Perry, Sid Haig Were Missing From Oscars In Memoriam Segment | THR News The In Memoriam segment of the 92nd Oscars on Sunday paid tribute to Oscar-winner Kobe Bryant and multiple nominee Kirk Douglas, but social media was quick to point out the notable names that did not make the montage.

