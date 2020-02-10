Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Luke Perry > Social Media Points Out Luke Perry, Sid Haig Were Missing From Oscars In Memoriam Segment | THR News

Social Media Points Out Luke Perry, Sid Haig Were Missing From Oscars In Memoriam Segment | THR News

Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:20s - Published < > Embed
Social Media Points Out Luke Perry, Sid Haig Were Missing From Oscars In Memoriam Segment | THR News

Social Media Points Out Luke Perry, Sid Haig Were Missing From Oscars In Memoriam Segment | THR News

The In Memoriam segment of the 92nd Oscars on Sunday paid tribute to Oscar-winner Kobe Bryant and multiple nominee Kirk Douglas, but social media was quick to point out the notable names that did not make the montage.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Luke Perry and Cameron Boyce Excluded From 2020 Oscars 'In Memoriam' [Video]Luke Perry and Cameron Boyce Excluded From 2020 Oscars 'In Memoriam'

Luke Perry and Cameron Boyce Excluded From 2020 Oscars 'In Memoriam' Each year, the Oscars takes a moment to honor those who died in the previous year with their 'In Memoriam' presentation. Among..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:07Published

Kobe Bryant and Kirk Douglas honoured at Oscars [Video]Kobe Bryant and Kirk Douglas honoured at Oscars

Kobe Bryant and Kirk Douglas were among the stars honoured during the Oscars' In Memoriam segment at Sunday's (09.02.20) ceremony.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:06Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.