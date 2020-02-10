Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Greta Thunberg to Film Documentary Show With BBC Studios

Greta Thunberg to Film Documentary Show With BBC Studios

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:04s - Published < > Embed
Greta Thunberg to Film Documentary Show With BBC Studios

Greta Thunberg to Film Documentary Show With BBC Studios

Greta Thunberg to Film Documentary Show With BBC Studios According to 'Variety,' it will follow the Swedish activist's environmental campaigns around the globe.

The 17-year-old Thunberg will work with the studio's science unit on the series.

BBC Studios EP Rob Liddell, via statement The documentary on Thunberg will also act as a coming-of-age story.

BBC Studios, via press release Thunberg recently became the youngest person to be named 'Time's' Person of the Year.

She has also received Nobel Prize nominations last year and in 2020.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Greta Thunberg Is Getting Her Own TV Show About Climate Change Activism

Greta Thunberg is taking her mission to save the climate to TV. The Swedish teenage activist will be...
E! Online - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Dazed

Dazed The show will follow Thunberg putting pressure on world leaders to enact change: https://t.co/Rq60RbMR5r 4 hours ago

fairfaxache

gerald ringe BBC ‘privileged’ to be making Greta Thunberg documentary – Bunch of fawning leftoid bunnyhuggers make film with c… https://t.co/lf5NDD8Zjv 6 hours ago

Dazed

Dazed Greta is coming to our screens! 🌱🌎: https://t.co/Rq60RbMR5r 7 hours ago

jennifer9watso1

Jennifer9watson Greta Thunberg is working on an activist doc series with the BBC https://t.co/WdDeToqr3s https://t.co/7eCeDyl2cl 8 hours ago

Dazed

Dazed The #BBC series will chart Thunberg‘s “journey into adulthood as she continues to be confronted by the real-world c… https://t.co/IMXK1d8syW 10 hours ago

prymefocus

Pryme Focus Dogwoof Boards Hulu’s Greta Thunberg Documentary (EXCLUSIVE) https://t.co/B9UVrPV42r https://t.co/JkOLCjnfQk 19 hours ago

DulaneyKimberly

Kimberly Dulaney RT @darylsturgis: Greta Thunberg is nominated for a Nobel Prize and Michele and Barack out here scooping up Oscars and Grammys. They must b… 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

BBC Studios Picks Up Greta Thunberg Series | THR News [Video]BBC Studios Picks Up Greta Thunberg Series | THR News

BBC Studios unveiled that its science unit would make a series with Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg on Monday.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 01:27Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.