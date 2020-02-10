Greta Thunberg to Film Documentary Show With BBC Studios

Greta Thunberg to Film Documentary Show With BBC Studios According to 'Variety,' it will follow the Swedish activist's environmental campaigns around the globe.

The 17-year-old Thunberg will work with the studio's science unit on the series.

BBC Studios EP Rob Liddell, via statement The documentary on Thunberg will also act as a coming-of-age story.

BBC Studios, via press release Thunberg recently became the youngest person to be named 'Time's' Person of the Year.

She has also received Nobel Prize nominations last year and in 2020.