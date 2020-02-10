Greta Thunberg to Film Documentary Show With BBC Studios
Swedish activist's environmental campaigns
around the globe.
The 17-year-old Thunberg will work with
the studio's science unit on the series.
BBC Studios EP Rob Liddell, via statement The documentary on Thunberg will
also act as a coming-of-age story.
BBC Studios, via
press release Thunberg recently became the youngest person
to be named 'Time's' Person of the Year.
She has also received
Nobel Prize nominations
last year and in 2020.