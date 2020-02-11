Package Placement Traps Woman

Occurred on January 12, 2020 / Ardmore, Pennsylvania, USA Info from Licensor: "I ordered a package from amazon.

It came while I was home alone.

When I was about to leave, I tried to open the screen door, which opens outward.

To my surprise, the door was stuck, and wouldn’t open more than 3 inches because the package was stuck between these bricks and the door.

I was stuck for almost an hour trying to get out.

I ended up using a spatula after the window on the screen door wouldn’t open.

I finally got the package to move.

I recorded the whole process on tiktok, and it ended up getting over 126,000 views and 11.6k likes and counting."