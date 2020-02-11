Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Package Placement Traps Woman

Package Placement Traps Woman

Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 00:51s - Published < > Embed
Package Placement Traps Woman

Package Placement Traps Woman

Occurred on January 12, 2020 / Ardmore, Pennsylvania, USA Info from Licensor: "I ordered a package from amazon.

It came while I was home alone.

When I was about to leave, I tried to open the screen door, which opens outward.

To my surprise, the door was stuck, and wouldn’t open more than 3 inches because the package was stuck between these bricks and the door.

I was stuck for almost an hour trying to get out.

I ended up using a spatula after the window on the screen door wouldn’t open.

I finally got the package to move.

I recorded the whole process on tiktok, and it ended up getting over 126,000 views and 11.6k likes and counting."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

maloriella_pann

Lorie Pattison Package Placement Traps Woman || ViralHog https://t.co/ldC30nZnVZ via @YouTube 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.