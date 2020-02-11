DOJ Goes Soft On Stone

Global  

Duration: 00:50s
A federal prosecutor has resigned after the Department of Justice walked back a sentencing recommendation on Roger Stone, hours after President Donald Trump criticized it as being too strict.
