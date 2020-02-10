Global  

Coronavirus 'superspreader' named

Coronavirus 'superspreader' named

Coronavirus 'superspreader' named

The scout leader contracted the virus in Singapore before flying to the French Alps then to the UK, infecting 11 people.
