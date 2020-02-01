Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union turned to Pose cast when daughter came out as transgender

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union turned to Pose cast when daughter came out as transgender

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:44s - Published < > Embed
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union turned to Pose cast when daughter came out as transgender

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union turned to Pose cast when daughter came out as transgender

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union sought advice from the cast of TV show Pose when their daughter Zaya came out as transgender.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Gabrielle Union Reacts to Support After Revealing Transgender Child

Gabrielle Union is feeling the love after she and her husband Dwyane Wade opened up about their...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •AceShowbiz


Dwyane Wade Talks About His Child Coming Out as Transgender

Dwyane Wade is opening up to Ellen DeGeneres about his 12-year-old child’s gender identity. The...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •PinkNews



You Might Like


Tweets about this

VeryGoodKerry

Kerry☘️⚾️ I’m grateful we had Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union in Cleveland, even for a few short months. They are nothing but… https://t.co/UKrQbrvycO 4 seconds ago

thejericbrual

Jeric Brual RT @ajplus: Dwyane Wade says he and Gabrielle Union "are proud parents of a child in the LGBTQ+ community" after their 12-year-old asked to… 21 seconds ago

smcameron

GratefulBadass RT @ETCanada: .@DwyaneWade talks to @TheEllenShow about supporting his 12-year-old's gender identity https://t.co/9NzdsF3rY2 58 seconds ago

40oztoTony

Tone RT @Devin_gain: You don’t have to have an opinion on what Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union’s child does with their life. That’s a 12 year ol… 2 minutes ago

CRU_Rayality

CRU Rayality #Foundational Negro RT @rhondamaryvids: Dwyane Wade is a grown man! Stop blaming everything going on in their household on Gabrielle Union. Y’all sound ridicul… 2 minutes ago

Queennntobee

she's yourrrrr RT @HoodSocialism: Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade are the perfect examples of how to raise a Black LGBTQ child... They continue to set the b… 2 minutes ago

lucyxoxooo

🦋 RT @samwhiteout: Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union continue to set an amazing example for good parenting. Their support for Zaya & all their… 3 minutes ago

_carleezyyy

Carlesha dwyane wade and gabrielle union are amazing parents. they’re so blessed to have a child like Zaya and she’s so bles… https://t.co/4Ob1ENMtxC 4 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Gabrielle Union consulted cast of Pose to educate herself after her step-daughter came out as transgender [Video]Gabrielle Union consulted cast of Pose to educate herself after her step-daughter came out as transgender

Gabrielle Union's husband Dwyane Wade has revealed she consulted the cast of 'Pose' to educate herself about the LGBTQ+ community after his 12-year-old daughter came out as transgender.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:21Published

Teen Suspended For Dreadlocks Invited To Oscars [Video]Teen Suspended For Dreadlocks Invited To Oscars

Matthew A. Cherry, the creator of the Oscar-nominated short film "Hair Love," along with former NBA player Dwyane Wade and actress Gabrielle Union, who are producers of the animated film, have invited..

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:57Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.