First same-sex couple ties the knot in Northern Ireland

Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 02:30s - Published < > Embed
First same-sex couple ties the knot in Northern Ireland
This same-sex couple just made history by becoming the first to marry in Northern Ireland

The first same-sex couple to legally tie the knot in Northern Ireland have officially married –...
PinkNews - Published

Couple ‘living the dream’ after tying the knot in NI’s first same-sex marriage

A couple who tied the knot in Northern Ireland’s first same sex marriage said they are living the...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •News24



First same-sex marriage takes place in Northern Ireland [Video]First same-sex marriage takes place in Northern Ireland

A couple who tied the knot in Northern Ireland's first same sex marriage said they are living the dream. Robyn Peoples, 26, and Sharni Edwards, 27, became history makers at a ceremony in a hotel in..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:09Published

Girlfriend of Lyra McKee hails 'phenomenal' first same-sex marriage in Northern Ireland [Video]Girlfriend of Lyra McKee hails 'phenomenal' first same-sex marriage in Northern Ireland

The girlfriend of murdered journalist Lyra McKee has called the first same-sex marriage in Northern Ireland a "phenomenal" moment. Sara Canning was speaking at the event organised by Amnesty..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published

