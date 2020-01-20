Air Italy Stops Flights To Miami, Elsewhere, Suspends Operations 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:23s - Published Air Italy Stops Flights To Miami, Elsewhere, Suspends Operations The owners of Air Italy, which operated flights throughout Italy and to destinations including Miami, New York, and Los Angeles, have suspended operations and decided to liquidate the company. Katie Johnston reports.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Dunder Mifflin RT @CBSMiami: Air Italy has stopped its flights to Miami - and everywhere else for that matter. The company has suspended its operations an… 1 week ago CBS4 Miami Air Italy has stopped its flights to Miami - and everywhere else for that matter. The company has suspended its ope… https://t.co/4nwCddhbhK 1 week ago