Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Air Italy Stops Flights To Miami, Elsewhere, Suspends Operations

Air Italy Stops Flights To Miami, Elsewhere, Suspends Operations

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:23s - Published < > Embed
Air Italy Stops Flights To Miami, Elsewhere, Suspends Operations

Air Italy Stops Flights To Miami, Elsewhere, Suspends Operations

The owners of Air Italy, which operated flights throughout Italy and to destinations including Miami, New York, and Los Angeles, have suspended operations and decided to liquidate the company.

Katie Johnston reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

wololoy32

Dunder Mifflin RT @CBSMiami: Air Italy has stopped its flights to Miami - and everywhere else for that matter. The company has suspended its operations an… 1 week ago

CBSMiami

CBS4 Miami Air Italy has stopped its flights to Miami - and everywhere else for that matter. The company has suspended its ope… https://t.co/4nwCddhbhK 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Unmanned Solar Aircraft Designed To Stay Aloft For A Year Completes Successful Maiden Flig [Video]Unmanned Solar Aircraft Designed To Stay Aloft For A Year Completes Successful Maiden Flig

An unnamed solar-electric aircraft that is capable of being in the air for a year has completed its maiden flight. Built by BAE Systems subsidiary Prismatic, the Persistent High Altitude Solar Aircraft..

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:10Published

Traveling to Miami [Video]Traveling to Miami

Lots of airlines have added extra flights to get fans to Miami to the Super Bowl.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:57Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.