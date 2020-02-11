Global  

Pulaski Police tries to build stronger relationships

Enforcement around virginia are celebrating national night out with their communities trying to build stronger relationships.

The pulaski police department is hosting several agencies and the public at an event in jackson park tonight.

The department will be having food, inflatables, and a dunk tank where the mayor will be dropped in water.

It's all part of an important celebration for law enforcement to spend time with the public.

Megan jennings, pulaski police officer it's especially important these days with recent events for people to feel more comfortable with us.

We want to create a relationship with kids, adults, everyone, and just get them to come out and have fun with us and see us more as people.

The event just kicked off at five o'clock and continues through seven.




