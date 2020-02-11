Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Will Smith Goes Off on Donald Trump

Will Smith Goes Off on Donald Trump

Video Credit: Splash News TV - Published < > Embed
Will Smith Goes Off on Donald Trump

Will Smith Goes Off on Donald Trump

While promoting Suicide Squad, Will Smith opened up about his feelings regarding Donald Trump, and he held nothing back.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

President Obama: Donald Trump Is ‘Unfit’ to Serve as President [Video]President Obama: Donald Trump Is ‘Unfit’ to Serve as President

President Obama delivered a fierce condemnation of the Republican presidential nominee during a press conference on Tuesday, telling reporters he does not believe Donald Trump is competent enough to..

Credit: TimePublished

Veteran Gives Trump A 'Real' Purple Heart [Video]Veteran Gives Trump A "Real" Purple Heart

Before his rally in Ashburn, Va., Trump said a veteran gave him his “real” Purple Heart (although a reporter at the event said the man told her it was a copy).

Credit: TimePublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.