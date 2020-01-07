Search Engines 38 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTVX ABC 4 Salt Lake City - Published Search Engines Search Engines 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Search Engines ? ? ? >> welcome back, everyone, it is tech time tuesday. We have christopher in the house today, and we are talking about the difference between internet search enbetweh engines and the browsers? I did say that right? >> yes, absolutely. >> explain it to us. >> a browser is the program that you use to connect to the internet, right. >> so safari. >> safari, google chrome. There are a couple of others out there. Opera is one. Firefox is one. Internet explorer. Those are browsers. Those are programs that go on to the internet. The funny thing is, we call them internet browsers because what do we do on the internet. >> we browse. >> we browse. >> we browse, we search. That is the basis of what we do on the internet. So there are search engines which help us search on the internet. So today we will talk about goalle -- goalle. Just goalle. Not their browser but their internet search and then bing as well. And then -- i want to bring up one called kid search. So let's go to google first, and i am actually going to type in utah here. And search for utah. And it pulls up several items. it pulls up some articles. It pulls up a row of pictures. And also pulls up on the right hand side information about the state of utah. So that is actually pretty -- pretty common. Now bing -- the front page of bing looks different. It has pictures on there. Personalize it to show you stories that you want to watch. Show you the same thing. Type in utah and do a search, and it is going to show us basically the same thing. >> the same thing, right, yep. >> both of those search en>> boh engines are pretty similar the way they work. I am going to actually go to images under utah. And this is where it gets different. So -- we are in bing right nso t now. And there are a bunch of images but along the top row, we have different suggested searches and different categories that you can choose to modify. So one of them is safe search. We are at moderate right now. You can actually turn that off which will give you explicit results which is -- which we don't want, and you can also turn that to safe. So we will actually restrict it even more than moderate. One of the things that i love to use in bing is license. So with social media, i am always looking for images to use and whatnot while some of those are subject to cthose areo copyright. License category allow it is to restrict for reuse. >> oh, you are kidding. >> find an image on the internet and use it freely because it is labeled for use. >> does google offer that. >> yes, it does. It is in a different section. Under search tools here. And when you click on search tools, it will allow us to -- i am going to be on images here. So i am going to switch to images. And then it will actually -- we are running slow internet. But it will go to images and search tools. You choose usage rights and it will allow to you do that. >> so if someone is trying to really find something really specific, what are some of the tips you have for doing in-depth searching. >> for in-depth searching. Searching the problems on the computer, type in the exact message you have on your computer so that will pull all the articles that are exactly the same as that key phrases. But when you are searching topics, be as specific and concise as possible. That way you don't get a lot of outside things. >> does using quotation marks help? >> using quotation marks searches the exact sentence that you nut. So when you put a quotation, it will not see anything else. If you say "the state of utah." Quotations. It will be "the state of utah" you are looking for. >> in google.the last week, in the last month. >> you can do time frames when the article was posted. It typically does that on its own because tryown because trier stuff at top and also could the logs everything. The next browser, internet search engine that i want to talk about is kid search. This is actually a cool search engine because automatically put on a safe, restricted search engine and won't show you restrictive comment. It has suggestions that are appropriate for kids. Cool videos that may be popular. Games that may be popular. Cartoons that may be popular, things like that. A way for your child to the search internet safely. >> my gosh, that is so smart. Set that up on their computer. >> it's a website. You type in the web site and you can go there and set that up to be a bookmark so every time they set up the internet they can do that. >> last question. You know you can go into the browser bar and search stuff -- you can search there, ri-- y, right? >> in the browser bar. That is actually a search engine as well and changes what -- what search engine is used is according to your settings and you can change that to google, bing, yahoo, you can change that to any of those. And it is a really good feature that we introduced a few years ago. So you don't have to type in google.com or bing.com or type it in the search or address bar. >> christopher, thank you. We always love your tips. We love having you here. For more information to christopher, go to his web site. We talk about it every tuesday. All





