Credit card debt

personal finance
Credit card debt

It's hard to get through life without building credit.

That means it's easy to fall into credit card debt.

To help clear out your debt, you always want to pay more than minimum balance due.

If you're just making the smallest payment, you're not going to actually make head way in actually paying it off.

That means you'll pay more over time.

If you have debt on multiple cards, try paying more on the card with higher interest rates and look into consolidating your debt into one card.

This will transfer your debt on to one card.

And it can be worth it if you're making payments to credit card companies each month.



