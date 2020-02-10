Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Eminem didn't think the Oscars would 'understand' him 17 years ago

Eminem didn't think the Oscars would 'understand' him 17 years ago

Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 01:39s - Published < > Embed
Eminem didn't think the Oscars would 'understand' him 17 years ago

Eminem didn't think the Oscars would 'understand' him 17 years ago

Eminem didn't think the Oscars would 'understand' him 17 years ago The 47-year-old rapper finally performed as a surprise act at the ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday (09.02.20), after turning down the Academy's offer to perform and receive the Best Song Oscar from Barbra Streisand in 2003 for 'Lose Yourself' from '8 Mile'.

And the 'Stan' hitmaker has admitted the reason why he didn't attend back then was, because he never imagined he would end up winning the prize and he had already performed at the Grammys that year.

However, after he found out he won, Eminem realised that the Oscars are "authentic".

He admitted: He admitted: He admitted: He admitted: He admitted: The 'Rap God' star also revealed how they managed to keep his performance top secret.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

divaswiki

divaswiki Eminem didn’t think the Oscars would ‘understand’ him 17 years ago https://t.co/VgGrHwbNgt https://t.co/VW3JrZXmxJ 16 minutes ago

Erika_Landers2

erikalanders My mom just came RUNNING downstairs all excited to tell me that Eminem did a surprise Oscars performance I didn’t… https://t.co/IoERA91Quf 50 minutes ago

Nabeeelove

Aida RT @factsonfiIm: Eminem's 'Lose Yourself' from '8 Mile' (2002) was the first rap song to ever win at the #Oscars for 'Best Original Song.'… 1 hour ago

JoJoNewman

JoJo Newman RT @CDANadmin: “I think I was just at home with my daughter,” Eminem said. “And I didn’t watch it, either. At that point in time, Hailie ha… 1 hour ago

DracuCholo

DracuCholo Top story: @factsonfiIm: 'Eminem's 'Lose Yourself' from '8 Mile' (2002) was the first rap song to ever win at the… https://t.co/8P7kkWG5EO 2 hours ago

CDANadmin

CDaN FB “I think I was just at home with my daughter,” Eminem said. “And I didn’t watch it, either. At that point in time,… https://t.co/nFtnVTcAWi 5 hours ago

GossipMerl2211

Melissa Ambrose RT @AbuHuryra13: Eminem's 'Lose Yourself' from '8 Mile' (2002) was the first rap song to ever win at the #Oscars for 'Best Original Song.'… 6 hours ago

HighLady28

Korie Quartz RT @Shadyinfo: #Eminem's Lose Yourself was the first rap song to ever win at the #Oscars he didn't attend the awards bc he didn't think he… 6 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Laura Dern Rewore Dress From 25 Years Ago, Oscars Party [Video]Laura Dern Rewore Dress From 25 Years Ago, Oscars Party

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP and Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images Laura Dern celebrated her Oscar win for best supporting actress at Vanity Fair&apos;s 2020 Oscars party in a dress she was first..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:34Published

Eminem performs 'Lose Yourself' at Oscars 17 years after winning Oscar for song [Video]Eminem performs 'Lose Yourself' at Oscars 17 years after winning Oscar for song

Eminem represents Detroit at the 2020 Oscars with a live performance of &quot;Lose Yourself&quot; from his 2002 motion picture 8 Mile.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:58Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.