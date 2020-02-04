Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Brighton: The UK capital of coronavirus

Brighton: The UK capital of coronavirus

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:42s - Published < > Embed
Brighton: The UK capital of coronavirus

Brighton: The UK capital of coronavirus

The search is on for people who went to a medical centre in Brighton - after two workers there were diagnosed with the virus.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CoolBrighton

Cool Brighton RT @chrishawtree: Some more coronavirus cases in #Hove and Brighton - lo and behold, the Argus "readers' comments" are full of assertions t… 1 day ago

chrishawtree

Christopher Hawtree Some more coronavirus cases in #Hove and Brighton - lo and behold, the Argus "readers' comments" are full of assert… https://t.co/zXFCrQkqpu 1 day ago

BelfastCitizen

Belfast Citizen RT @TheGasGeezer01: @Alonlineni @BelfastCitizen @robertsessford1 @PagesPlumbers Some May Say Brighton Is The Virus Capital But It Looks Li… 1 day ago

TheGasGeezer01

Big P @Alonlineni @BelfastCitizen @robertsessford1 @PagesPlumbers Some May Say Brighton Is The Virus Capital But It Look… https://t.co/I9eIhtTFGY 1 day ago

SuperFraze

Super Fraze Yeah mate no worries, Geezer with the coronavirus in Brighton, BETTER BRING HIM TO THE FUCKING CAPITAL NO WAY THATS GOING TO SPREAD 5 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: Brighton doctor's surgery closed over links to virus [Video]Coronavirus: Brighton doctor's surgery closed over links to virus

The County Oak Medical Centre GP practice in Brighton has been temporarily closed "because of an urgent operational health and safety reason", following reports that a member of staff was one of those..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:30Published

China's Coronavirus Epicenter Adds Thousands Of Emergency Hospital Beds [Video]China's Coronavirus Epicenter Adds Thousands Of Emergency Hospital Beds

The Chinese city of Wuhan is the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak. Chinese state media reported Wednesday that Wuhan is converting an additional eight buildings into hospitals. According to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.