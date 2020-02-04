Brighton: The UK capital of coronavirus

The search is on for people who went to a medical centre in Brighton - after two workers there were diagnosed with the virus.

Super Fraze Yeah mate no worries, Geezer with the coronavirus in Brighton, BETTER BRING HIM TO THE FUCKING CAPITAL NO WAY THATS GOING TO SPREAD 5 days ago

Big P @Alonlineni @BelfastCitizen @robertsessford1 @PagesPlumbers Some May Say Brighton Is The Virus Capital But It Look… https://t.co/I9eIhtTFGY 1 day ago

Belfast Citizen RT @TheGasGeezer01 : @Alonlineni @BelfastCitizen @robertsessford1 @PagesPlumbers Some May Say Brighton Is The Virus Capital But It Looks Li… 1 day ago

Christopher Hawtree Some more coronavirus cases in #Hove and Brighton - lo and behold, the Argus "readers' comments" are full of assert… https://t.co/zXFCrQkqpu 1 day ago

Cool Brighton RT @chrishawtree : Some more coronavirus cases in #Hove and Brighton - lo and behold, the Argus "readers' comments" are full of assertions t… 1 day ago