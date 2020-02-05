T-Mobile/Sprint Merger Gets Approved

· The potential merger of T-Mobile and Sprint passed a major hurdle on Tuesday when a US District...

AnuPartha A long pending #merger gets the green light finally - #TMobile ’s $26 billion takeover of #Sprint approved by a fede… https://t.co/bQ3OH84bKt 46 minutes ago

What You Need To Know RT @FortuneMagazine : T-Mobile-Sprint merger gets court approval: What you need to know https://t.co/MJJAiCHUoX 42 minutes ago